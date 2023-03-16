Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 550 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $159.81 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

