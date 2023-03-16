Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $369.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

