U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GROW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.