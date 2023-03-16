U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of GROW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.03.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
