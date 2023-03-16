UBS Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.00 ($12.91) on Monday. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($11.24) and a 12-month high of €14.94 ($16.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

