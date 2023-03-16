UBS Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $151.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.48.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,360. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

