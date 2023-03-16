UBS Group Downgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Neutral

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

