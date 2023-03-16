UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $17.16. UiPath shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 11,113,226 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,234 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

