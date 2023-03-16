Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $61.58 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,963.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00139485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003418 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20074401 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,371,524.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

