Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Union Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. 14,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

See Also

