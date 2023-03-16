Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.64. 232,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,186. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

