Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

