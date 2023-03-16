United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.00)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

United Airlines Stock Down 6.6 %

UAL stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

