United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.03. The company had a trading volume of 534,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

