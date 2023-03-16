United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.63 EPS.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.3 %

X stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,556,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

