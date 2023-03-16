Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
