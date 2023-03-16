Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 145,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.11 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

