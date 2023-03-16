Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

