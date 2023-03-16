Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $4.50 on Wednesday, hitting $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 310,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

