Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Trading Down 1.4%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.21. 85,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 43,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Upexi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Upexi Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Upexi

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

