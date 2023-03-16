Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
UBA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 63,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $699.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 6.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
