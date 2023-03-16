Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UBA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 63,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $699.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

