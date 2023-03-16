Utrust One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.98 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $7.98 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

