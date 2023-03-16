Vai 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $56.55 million and $1.46 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00404994 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.49 or 0.27374947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.