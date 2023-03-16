Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $56.89 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Vai has a total market cap of $56.89 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003999 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00405946 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,791.88 or 0.27439290 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

