VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 937,824 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,317,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,964 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

MOO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,869. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

