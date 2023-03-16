VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 332,142 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $14.15 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

