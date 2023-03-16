VanEck Oil Services ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,820 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 9,299 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OIH traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,342. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $188,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

