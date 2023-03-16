Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $149.33. 558,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

