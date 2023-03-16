Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 237,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 433,893 shares.The stock last traded at $106.71 and had previously closed at $106.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

