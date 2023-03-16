Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. 1,617,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,937. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

