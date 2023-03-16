Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.02. 36,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.11 and its 200-day moving average is $240.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

