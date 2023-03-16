Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.17. 61,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,042. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

