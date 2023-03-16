Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $357.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

