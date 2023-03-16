Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.65. 960,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.