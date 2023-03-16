Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,907 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 347,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.24.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

