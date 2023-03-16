Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Atlas Brown Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $193.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.12 and its 200 day moving average is $195.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

