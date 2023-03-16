Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by GP Brinson Investments LLC

GP Brinson Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 38.6% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $193.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

