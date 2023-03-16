Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,959,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $132.52. 1,932,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.