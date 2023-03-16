Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $242.27. 670,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,359. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

