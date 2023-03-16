Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.94.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 489,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

