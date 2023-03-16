VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 107,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

