Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Hits $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.22 million and $84.26 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02196896 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,523,779.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

