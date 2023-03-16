VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 85,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 60,237 shares.The stock last traded at $15.56 and had previously closed at $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Institutional Trading of VEON

About VEON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,065 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

