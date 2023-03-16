VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 85,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 60,237 shares.The stock last traded at $15.56 and had previously closed at $15.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.
Institutional Trading of VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.