VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

Shares of VRME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 28,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,690. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $15.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of VerifyMe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

