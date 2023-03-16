Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) PT Raised to $162.00 at Bank of America

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

Veritiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VRTV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,919. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.07. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 113.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

