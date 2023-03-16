Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $180.45 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $570.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

