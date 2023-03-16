VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.70

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 19829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,170.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,619.35%.
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
