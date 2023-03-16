VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.70

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 19829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,170.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,619.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

