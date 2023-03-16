Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,722.44

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,722.44 ($20.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,725 ($21.02). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,716 ($20.91), with a volume of 122,878 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($26.69) to GBX 2,310 ($28.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victrex Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,788.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,721.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Victrex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 6,896.55%.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.37), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($20,741.24). In other Victrex news, insider Janet E. Ashdown acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($22.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,481.25 ($23,743.14). Also, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.37), for a total transaction of £17,018.19 ($20,741.24). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,175. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

