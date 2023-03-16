Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $406.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

