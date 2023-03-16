Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

NYSE V traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

