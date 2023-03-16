Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:VTSCY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

